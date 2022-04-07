RIYADH —Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has announced the return of its legendary Ramadan Tent at Kingdom Ballroom, providing guests with the finest Iftar experience in the city during the Holy Month.



The Kingdom Ballroom tent will welcome guests in a luxurious décor exuding Arabian elegance. The tent showcases white and gold accents along with tradition inspired ornaments for a truly opulent experience which complements the culinary delights.



The hotel’s culinary team will provide guests with authentic local flavours including a menu with more than 100 recipes presented in seven different culinary islands. Traditional delights will include authentic Saudi ouzzi, chicken kabsa, jareesh, Lamb qursan, succulent grills from a Josper charcoal oven, Asian specialities including poke sushi cups, sourdough pizza from a pizza stone oven among others, as well as desserts such as Kunafa, gelato and a chocolate fountain.



“This year, guests will enjoy exceptional culinary creations with our rich buffet including live cooking, showcasing the diverse talents of our chefs and featuring an extensive range of Saudi and international dishes,” said Stefano Andreoli, Executive Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. “Every dish has been created to surprise and delight our guests.



Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Iftar feast with a ‘Chef’s Table’ featuring bespoke table décor, personalized butler service, Chef’s Recommendation dish served to your table and so much more.



Kids also have the opportunity to enjoy Ramadan at the hotel with a fun-filled children’s area that caters to younger guests, where they will have the opportunity to play in a creative atmosphere and enjoy their very own buffet.



Another of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh’s unforgettable traditional Ramadan offerings is a choice of Iftar or Suhour held in the unique and relaxing atmosphere of Elements. The restaurant will feature traditional Saudi fare, live cooking, fresh juices corner and an array of classic Ramadan treats.



For a perfect escape in the city, the hotel’s special Ramadan room’s package offers families a relaxing retreat in newly renovated rooms and suites and is inclusive of Iftar at the Ramadan Tent or Elements, 15% off on food & beverage, 25% off on spa treatments, free valet parking and complimentary premium WIFI.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).