A 16-year-old girl in India has set a new world record — after dancing continuously for five days at her college's auditorium.

Those non-stop moves that lasted a total of 127 hours were considered the longest dance marathon done by an individual, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The student, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, kicked off her record-breaking dance marathon on May 29 and stopped only on the afternoon of June 3, said the statement issued by GWR.

Srushti performed kathak, one of the eight major Indian classical dance forms, for the attempt. According to the rules, the person attempting to break the record must choose a recognised style and the feet must keep moving at all times.

Srushti opted for kathak as she wanted to “promote our Indian culture”. It took her 15 months to prepare for the record attempt during which she meditated for up to four hours daily, worked on her dancing skills for six hours, and spent three hours doing other exercises. Srushti would sleep for just five hours per day as her routine during the preparation involved going to bed at 10 pm and waking up at 3am.

Her grandfather, Baban Mane, helped her learn Yoga Nidra, a type of meditation which, according to Srushti, gave her “control over sleep”.

Before her record attempt on May 29, Srushti practised two dance marathons of 126 each at her home. This, she said, made her official attempt slightly easier.

On breaking the Guinness World Records, Srushti said it was her “dream to represent India through dance”. During her official attempt, Srushti just took coffee and coconut water to “stay fresh” and avoid any kind of stimulants that could have helped her. On the final or fifth day of the marathon, Srushti said her body stopped responding and all her “body parts felt frozen and in pain”. However, Srushti insisted that she was mentally focused towards her goal.

Srushti broke the previous record set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal who danced non-stop for 126 hours in 2018.

