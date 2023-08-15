Doha, Qatar: The Secretary-General of the National Committee for hosting Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Ali Al Khouri revealed during an interview with Al Rayyan TV that the “Hayya” card has been activated for visitors through the application to attend the activities of Expo 2023 Doha.

Al Khouri explained that there will be several conditions to be implemented in activating the Hayya card, which will be announced soon, and must be reviewed prior to visiting Qatar.

Qatar is currently preparing to host the Expo, which will run from October 2023 to March 2024.

