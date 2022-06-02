Jeddah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced opening the registration for pilgrims from inside the Kingdom, citizens, and residents who are not older than 65 years and have a valid residence permit and wish to perform Hajj for the current year 1443 AH, with birthdates starting from 1957. The ministry added the registration will open starting Friday corresponding to the 4th of Dhu al-Qa’dah 1443 AH. (According to the Umm Al-Qura calendar), and that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunized per the status in the “Tawakkalna” application.

In a press statement issued today, the ministry said that registration can be obtained via the electronic track: (https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa) or through the “Eatmarna” application, adding that interested personnel can review all programs for domestic pilgrims, and choose the appropriate program, and service providing companies and institutions, which the beneficiaries wish to contract electronically easily and conveniently around the clock until the end of Saturday corresponding to the 12 of Dhu al-Qi’dah (per Umm al-Qura calendar).

The "Eatmarna" application allows the pilgrims to review all available packages or through the electronic track, create a list of preferred packages and choose from them, add companions, as well as ensure that all the registrants' data, immunization status, and requirements are met, and in case of falling short of any of the requirements, the applicant will be excluded electronically.

The ministry called on all applicants to ensure the accuracy of information when registering data and choosing packages, noting that if several individuals are registered in one application, the system deals with the group as a single application, and if one of them does not meet the terms, the application will be canceled.

The ministry noted that there will be no additional advantages to the date of registration, and all applications will be processed after the registration deadline expires, adding that all inquiries and suggestions can be sent via e-mail (care@haj.gov.sa), or the unified number 920002814, or on the Twitter account (@MOHU Care) around the clock.