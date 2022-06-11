UAE - Celebrate wellness day today with Nerry Toledo who is offering two free yoga classes at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai. The first session will take place at 9.30am and will focus on Vinyasa Yoga which focuses on flow, and breath-to-movement for those who want to move in a dynamic way. It will be followed by Yoga Sculpt at 11am for those who wish to combine yoga with fitness. Registrations required and will be applicable on a first-come-first-serve basis. Email dtdumkt@dusit.com or DM @nerryfit on Instagram.

Yas Waterworld is back this summer with UAE’s favourite Filipino themed night. Taking place today, the Kabayan Fiesta promises an engaging atmosphere with an action packed night and a series of live entertainment. Visitors to the waterpark can hit the karaoke station or join the Splash Squad to be a part of beach games and dances. To refill your energy, visitors can head to Chubby’s Kitchen and get a taste of the Philippines with the flavorsome Chicken Adobo and Beef Giniling. The venue is also adorned in neon themed decor and features laser shows, tanoura dancers and much more.

As temperatures soar, it is time to cool off at The Social Pool at FIVE Palm Jumeirah as their hottest pool party returns to the city. The Summer Ice Party, taking place every Saturday, features plenty of live entertainment, groovy beats, cooling beverages, and a lot more. The icy summer party starts at 12pm. From Dh3000 minimum spend for up to 4 guests.

