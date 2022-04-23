This Eid, drive through cypress-strewn hills with exhilarating views while staying at Hotel Savoy in romantic Florence. The hotel has partnered with SlowDrive, allowing guests to choose their dream vehicle from the incredible selection of stylish cars and enjoy a memorable escape through wildflower-lined roads, grapevines, and village piazzas. Leave the bustle of the city and slow down to get lost in the joys of a scenic journey through the Chianti countryside. Assisted private tours and guided vintage tours are also available.

Perched on a dramatic hillside looking out over the Ionian Sea, Ultima Corfu is an elegantly appointed private villa available for single-group bookings, and ideal for families or groups of friends. The secluded, serene retreat, will allow families to sit back, relax, and reground themselves in a Grecian Island paradise this Eid break. Set over two levels, allowing for multiple sea views, this sublime 7-bedroom villa offers unspoilt views of the azure waters and the horizon throughout the villa. Families can savour sun-drenched days and al-fresco evenings of dining by the pool and enjoy holistic therapies, treatments, and wellness programs personalised for their wellbeing. With the comforts of a luxury five-star hotel including an impressive Hammam, an oceanview jacuzzi, two-tiered infinity swimming pools, and outdoor dining spaces.

Emirates Holidays is offering a 3-night stay, inclusive of return Economy class flights from Dh3,649 per person at the five star SAii Laguna Resort in Phuket, Thailand. Enjoy a lagoon-view room, breakfast and 50% savings on stay. The resort is nestled in the heart of Thailand’s premier resort community, Laguna Phuket, located directly on the beach.

Raffles Seychelles is a 40-acre beachfront resort offering tempting packages for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr Holidays. Guests traveling from GCC can avail 15% off on the best available rate. The offer includes the newly refurbished pool villas featuring a private plunge pool, outdoor pavilion with sundeck beds, deep soak bathtub with a view, indoor and outdoor rain showers, and a balcony with stunning views of the Indian Ocean. The offer also includes daily breakfast for two at Losean Restaurant. Guests looking to add the element of relaxation on their itinerary can choose between the 90-minutes couples Thai Massage or indulge in Raffles Spa’s Coconut Indulgence Treatment including a 60-minute full body couple massage followed by a complimentary 15-minute hair and scalp treatment, both on offer at 15%.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multi-generational resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a grape room which houses 1,200 collections, and private beach dinners. Guests can book the all-inclusive ‘Savor the Endless’ package this Eid for stays longer than three nights and get a 20% discount and daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across five restaurants and three full-service bars. This package also includes a one-time three-course beach dinner for two.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

