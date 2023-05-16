The 23rd Sir Bu Nair Festival, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), is set to kick off on May 18th and 19th. This year's festival boasts an exciting lineup of environmental campaigns, sports tournaments, marine competitions, and heritage activities. The aim is to foster a stronger bond with the region's environmental landmarks and educate participants about the abundant tourist sites in Sharjah.

The festival will be inaugurated by the esteemed Higher Committee, consisting of representatives from various government agencies, including the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and the Emirates Marine Environmental Group.

The festival is supported by Tilal Properties and Sharjah Driving Institute, who have provided valuable sponsorship.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, emphasised the significance of the festival and its positive impact on environmental, heritage, and tourism aspects. She expressed support for initiatives aimed at preserving the island's environment, protecting its aesthetic value, and conserving its biodiversity.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that the island's global standing was further solidified when it rightfully earned a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2012. This recognition has made it a prominent destination and a top choice for heritage enthusiasts, environmentalists, and tourists from around the world.

Addressing the festival, Al Suwaidi mentioned that the activities were carefully designed to cater to diverse groups and segments of society. She elaborated, "On the second day, attendees will be treated to a full day of events and competitions, starting with a fishing competition at dawn, followed by a swimming championship, kayak racing championship, and an exhibition tour. The day will also feature performances by a heritage band, a sea bike parade, and heritage rowing."

The festival includes various tournaments such as swimming, football, PlayStation, and kayak competitions. Additionally, there will be an Al-Dana search activity, culminating in the release of sea turtles back into their natural waters within the reserve.

Al Suwaidi concluded her speech by expressing gratitude to the government agencies participating in the festival and acknowledging the efforts of the sponsors. Their involvement reflects their social responsibility and institutional commitment to the environment and its preservation.

Sir Bu Nair Island is an island located 110 kilometres from the city of Sharjah. The island is distinguished by its sandy beaches and clear waters, its surroundings are rich in coral and fish life, and its area is about 13 square kilometers.

The island is of international importance; Where the name of the reserve was included in the International Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar), in order to preserve its environmental components rich in biodiversity, it was also included in the UNESCO preliminary list of World Heritage Sites, and its acceptance in a memorandum of understanding on the protection and management of sea turtles and their habitats in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.