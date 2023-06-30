On the second day of Eid Al Adha, UAE residents were all out shopping to make the most of the 12-hour super sale after Dubai announced the return of its biggest shopping extravaganza.

Stepping into Mall of the Emirates (MOE) on Thursday morning, the Khaleej Times team was greeted with a festive atmosphere, bustling crowds, vibrant window displays, and enticing discounts, all creating an exhilarating shopping experience.

This massive sale served as a balmy retail therapy for people who were unable to travel during the extended six-day Eid Al Adha holiday. Smart shoppers rejoiced as they racked up some real steals and are happy for making savvy purchases and stretching their budgets further.

Nigerian expat Amaka Olele who has been in the UAE for 20 years, said shopping is high on her agenda today. "I bought some fragrances and gift sets from a shop here. There were some nice discounts, and I would like to buy gifts for friends and stock them for the time I travel later this year."

Residents were pleased with the impressive discounts as they strolled around with multiple shopping bags. "In some shops, they have a 25 to 60 per cent sale and are doing an additional 10 per cent off only for today over the 12-hour super sale period. Some key apparel stores have 25 to 60 per cent off, so I bought something from a prominent store here for 60 per cent off. I am seeing some amazing discounts today, which made me happy," added Olele.

This super sale from 10am to 10pm offers massive discounts on various brands and retail outlets across the city, with 100 participating brands and outlets across a number of Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls. It seemed like a haven for both seasoned bargain hunters and casual shoppers, promising excitement, variety, and the chance to bag incredible deals.

French Moroccan national Yasin Lemtajhem said, "The other stores only have 20 or 30 per cent off. But here (pointing to the store he was in), it's a good 40-50 per cent off. I had been eagerly waiting for this sale as I was searching for a high-quality pair of branded jeans. The discounts offered in this particular shop were quite substantial, allowing me to purchase a pair of jeans that originally cost Dh729 for just Dh290 after the discount. I've been in the UAE for almost two years now, but it's for the first time that I am shopping during a big sale like this one, and I intend to make the most of the day."

As we navigated through the mall, the discounts were impossible to miss. Clothing stores offered buy-one-get-one deals, footwear outlets enticed customers with clearance sales, and electronic retailers showcased discounted gadgets, appliances, and freebies.

Filipino expat Wendell Ypil who has been in the UAE for two years said he eagerly awaits these sales every summer. Out with friends, Ypil was shopping at a major electronics retail store and said, "I like exploring new technologies. The price of this phone, Huawei Mate x3, is around Dh1,000 less. There are Dh300 special discounts with a Huawei watch that comes free with it. So, the G3 Pro watch is free, which is around Dh1,000. It's an excellent offer. I always thought that we'll have a good sale during the holidays, especially around Eid Al Adha, so I always look forward to such sales."

Each store went to great lengths to attract shoppers' attention, strategically positioning sale racks and creating elaborate window displays. Stylishly dressed mannequins showcased the latest fashion trends and advertisements posters featuring models flaunting the season's popular items, accompanied by discounts on offer.

Dubai resident Avinash Mathur who wanted to purchase luggage bags before his upcoming vacation, said, "I bought a Delsey trolley bag. I checked the price online, and it was Dh699. So, this offer here seems to be genuine. They are selling an 81cm four wheels trolley case for Dh399. It was one thing on my shopping list for a long time, and I was waiting for this 12-hour sale to happen. I was almost certain that I would get a good deal if I came early. Only a few pieces were on display, offering this price. I am lucky I could avail of the deal."

Egyptian expat Anipe Hakim, a passionate make-up enthusiast, said, "I bought a lot of cosmetics today. Make-up items are usually very expensive, so it makes sense to wait for the sales."

Hakim added, "I bought two five-piece, holiday-exclusive kits featuring best-selling, full-sized products for eyes, lips and face, one for my mom and one for myself. Then I bought eye make-up for a friend, which was 25 per cent off. I even bought a foundation, which cost me Dh88 after a 25 per cent discount. I must have saved over Dh250 today. Some items on the racks are a real steal for the price they are offering just today."

This is part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), an annual festival featuring concerts, raffles, and dining and shopping offers. It takes place from June 29 to September 3 this year.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).