The weekend outdoor market with loads of fun activities for children, families, tourists and residents is back. Visitors will surely like their time here to enjoy great food, entertainment, shopping, games, and more.

The Ripe Market — located at the Dubai Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim — has something for everyone. There are food trucks, local farmers markets offering fresh produce, games, children’s entertainment, novelty and souvenir items.

Due to the market’s popularity, even His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Ripe Market last season.

Treat to your taste buds

As visitors stroll the market, delicious scents will tempt them to try some of the delicacies available. “It’s like a big food festival with flavours from many parts of the world. There are tasty street food to fancy dishes,” Ahmed Akram told Khaleej Times during the opening night on Saturday.

Families can be seen sitting on the grass, enjoying food, laughter, with live music playing in the background.

For many, it’s the best way to spend time outdoors during the evenings on the weekend. “I am a regular visitor to this market and I come more than 20 times every season. I wanted to experience the first day, and it was more than electrifying,” said Alice, a Swedish national and a resident of Jumeirah Village Circle.

“As the temperature dips, we feel like going outdoors and spending time in the open air. We decided to visit the market as it is a food adventure, with different flavours to try,” she added.

Supporting home-grown businesses

The Ripe Market is a community-led business founded in 2011 with a passion to support home-grown businesses looking to launch and grow in the UAE.

Many vendors serving delicacies were happy to take part on Day 1. “The first day was great as people really liked our food,” said Riyahd Van Der Westhuizen, a South African national and manager Asian fusion cuisine Baofriend.

“The place is great, and this market is very conducive in promoting our business. Our exposure here is great,” added Van Der Westhuizen, who said he was a visitor last year and now decided to have his counter present this year for better business.

Ripe Market is an incubator for entrepreneurs and micro-businesses. For example, BaoFriend will use their experience at Ripe Market to bring their food company to Global Village, Gitex Global and the upcoming COP28 at Expo City Dubai.

Colourful and vibrant space

The Ripe Market is also a colourful and vibrant space for local artists and new business owners to display their creations — from fancy jewellery to unique home decorations. It's a place where the creativity of residents shines.

There's a lively atmosphere not only for adults but also for kids who enjoy soft toys, an inflatable play area, garden, and many other offerings for them.

Sports and shopping

If you're into sports, The Ripe Market is more than just a place to shop. There is an area for soccer and padel matches. Some visitors come solely to play their favourite sport. “We will be coming here every weekend to play padel. This is a new place for us, and we love it,” noted a visitor named Matis.

Opening hours

Running until May 31, 2024, Ripe Market is open only on weekends (Saturday 9am to 9pm; Sunday 9am to 7pm)

