Dubai’s beloved annual celebration of cultures, the Global Village, closed its doors for the season at 2am on May 1. The multicultural park welcomed thousands of visitors for one last time for Season 27 on Sunday and treated them to last-minute shopping deals, food from around the world and fireworks lighting up the night sky.

The destination has promised to be reopen soon. “We’re not just waving goodbye… It’s just for some time and we promise to bring you even more in season 28,” Global Village posted on Twitter.

And on Monday, the park said it would return for Season 28 in October 2023.

Global Village opens when the summer ends and temperatures dip, with a season typically last for six months.

For Season 27, the park featured 27 pavilions that represented more than 90 cultures. Over 250 food outlets dished out flavours from around the world. Carnaval featured 175 rides, skill games, arcade games and entertainment attractions.

