Emirates Airlines have issued an advisory to travellers, stating that some flights will be cancelled on August 14 and 15.

The airline has said that flights to and from Osaka have been cancelled due to Typhoon Lan.

It has also said that passengers connecting to Osaka will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. The following flights have been cancelled:

The airline has asked travellers to get in touch with their travel agent or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.

