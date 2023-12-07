From drone shows to glowing installations, Dubai will light up when its shopping festival begins on December 8. The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will, of course, feature promotions, retail deals and raffle draws, but the 38-day event is much more than just shopping and big wins.

Taking place from December 8 to January 14, the 29th edition of the festival will feature pop-up markets, dining experiences, art installations, and sporting events.

Let there be light

Dubai Lights is a public art show that’s free to attend, and as its name suggests, features lighting installations.

