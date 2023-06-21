Now, visitors and residents can enjoy the breathtaking views of Dubai's Hatta mountains, thanks to a new initiative of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA has opened up bike and e-scooter stations at 11 sites along Hatta's 9km route, according to the latest advisory. Some 650 two-wheelers — 250 e-scooters, 250 bikes, and 150 mountain bikes — are now available for use.

Hatta visitors can rent these out and ride them across the tracks stretching 11.5km.

These stations and rest stops for riders are spread across the tourist hotspots in Hatta, including the Hatta Heritage Village, next to Wadi Hatta Park, Hatta Hill Park, the public bus station, and Hatta Valley.

The RTA has been working on soft mobility solutions for Hatta, aiming to provide visitors with a new way to experience the popular site.

Hatta distinguishes itself via its unique geographical location, environmental and cultural diversity, and a plethora of entertainment options.

During the first quarter of 2023, the bike and e-scooter stations' trial run garnered significant interest.

As many as 1,902 trips were recorded in the first quarter, with e-scooters accounting for 984 and bikes and mountain bikes contributing the remaining 918 trips. Statistics indicated that 93 percent were satisfied with the services provided during that period.

