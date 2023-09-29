Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, today opened its doors for visitors, marking a momentous 12-year anniversary for the renowned international attraction.

The 12th season comes at the back of immense success last year, during which the garden provided families and children with the opportunity to celebrate the region’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup. Characters from Smurfs, introduced as a theme during the garden’s 10th anniversary in 2021, celebrated the joy of sports and togetherness.

The success of Dubai Miracle Garden reflects its growing popularity among residents and visitors and its ability to bring unique elements every new season. The attraction is prepared to bedazzle its visitors once again with its new and brilliant display of flowers.

The Dubai Miracle Garden's impressive journey mirrors that of Dubai itself: marked by innovation, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to expanding the joy of visitors from around the world, both within the vibrant city and the enchanting garden.

Smurfs characters get a boost

Looking at the positive feedback from last year’s visitors, the team of architects and designers have redoubled their efforts to grow and beautify the Smurfs-themed exhibits. The ‘Smurfs Mushroom Village’ has introduced seven new structures, with additional space for visitors to move about, rest, and take Instagram-worthy photos.

In a separate area that was dedicated to FIFA World Cup celebrations last year, visitors could delight in the sight of Smurfs characters dressed in unique and never-before-seen floral attires. Additionally, within the 'Central Plaza,' another group of Smurfs characters engaged with the numerous botanical exhibits, striking quirky poses and adding an extra layer of enchantment to the experience.

This year's edition also boasts an expanded fleet of retail and F&B offerings, promising delightful and nutritious meals to tantalise the taste buds of the entire family. To savour these culinary delights in a more serene setting, Dubai Miracle Garden has thoughtfully added additional seating areas throughout the garden. This enables visitors to leisurely observe, dine, and rejuvenate while immersing themselves in the breathtaking floral displays that grace their surroundings.

In addition, all other floral exhibits that have made Dubai Miracle Garden a crowd favourite will continue to be featured this season, including the ‘Floral Tunnels’ featuring a brilliant display of flowers, water-themed attractions and innovative 3D water and lighting installations. Two massive structures in the shape of two hands displaying the shape of a heart will continue being a favourite among visitors looking to create a picture-perfect moment. The Garden also boasts the famous, Guinness World Record-holding Emirates A380 exhibit that’s covered in over 500,000 fresh flowers and live plants. An ‘Umbrella Tunnel’ and ‘Lake Park’ are some other attractions that reek of awe-inspiring creativity, beauty and celebration of nature.

This season, the Garden has introduced a new, bigger-sized Water Wheel—which will accompany the two smaller Water Wheels that already exist within the garden. Along with the expanded roaster of entertainment events and shows, there is also expanded parking space to serve the visitors that have been growing in numbers every year.

The team of architects and designers constantly challenge themselves to exceed the reputation that the garden has amassed over a decade. The floral destination is spread across a land area of 72,000 square meters in the heart of Dubai Land and hosts a record-breaking 150 million natural flowers from more than 120 varieties—a blooming feat that is unparalleled in the region.

The continued success of Dubai Miracle Garden is witnessed by constant increase in visitor numbers every season. Year after year, the team endeavours to bring joy and excitement to people. It is in the DNA of Dubai Miracle Garden to foster a positive experience, promote a deep love for nature and to spark wonder and awe among visitors through its floral displays.

Dubai Miracle Garden opens daily from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm during weekdays and extends until 11:00 pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and public holidays.