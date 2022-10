UAE - Miracle Garden has announced that it will be re-opening its gates for visitors.

The attraction had closed in September 2021 after a successful 10th season. The next edition, Season 11, will begin on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Miracle Garden has said that tickets to see the beautiful park will be available on the official website soon.

