UAE - Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced an extension of Dubai Metro services for two hours on the weekend.

According to a tweet by the authority, on August 27 and 28, services will be extended from midnight to 2am the next day. It also noted that passengers would be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station during these hours.

An RTA representative told Khaleej Times that the move is in anticipation of higher demand for transportation from the airport due to the end of summer vacation and school holidays.

“RTA extends Dubai Metro operating hours for 2 hours on 27 & 28 August from 12 midnight till 2 AM (next day) to transport passengers for free from Airport Terminal 3 Metro Station to centrepoint Station,” the authority said in the tweet.

It added that the passengers can continue their journey via public transport, including taxis.

