The region’s definitive fashion fixture, Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) – co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab Fashion Council – opens on October 9 (Monday) in d3 with the season’s Guest of Honour, Carolina Herrera, taking the spotlight.

She will unveil its SS24 presentation with exclusive designs crafted to commemorate this significant occasion.

Carolina Herrera’s Creative Director, Wes Gordon, is in Dubai to present the renowned luxury house’s much-anticipated collection. An intimate dinner was also hosted to honour Wes Gordon on October 8.

Runway shows then get underway tomorrow evening with a sustainability-focused showcase by Pipatchara, known best for handmade, macrame techniques, and d3-based luxury ready-to-wear label Lili Blanc. DFW Members Weinsanto, Lama Jouni, Dima Ayad and Mrs Keepa are also among the talents to showcase their collections first.

October 10 (Tuesday) will also see the launch of the first-ever and much anticipated Mega Showroom at Dubai Fashion Week, a designers pop-up B2B and ‘Shop the Runway’ concept open to all.

Organised by the Arab Fashion Council and managed by FLTRD, the showroom will be hosted at Building 11 in d3 and run daily from 10am-9pm. It will see designers showcasing their extraordinary creations – and all available for sale.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President, Dubai Design District (D3), part of TECOM Group, said: “All eyes are on Dubai and Dubai Fashion Week. Our roster of participating designers represents the future of fashion – diverse, innovative and sustainable – and this edition will set a high benchmark not only for our region but also for the global fashion industry. Today’s programme defines the tone for what will undoubtedly be an inspired edition of the official fashion showcase and reflects the immense promise and potential of Dubai as a global hub for fashion, creativity and business.”

Jacob Abrian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer – Arab Fashion Council, said: "Dubai Fashion Week has thrived organically and sustainably, casting a radiant spotlight on the fashion scene in our region. We take pride in the fact that this platform attracts discerning individuals whose influence in the fashion industry is both genuine and unswayed.

“Our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering authentic connections has not only solidified Dubai's global reputation but has also ensured that the right voices are drawn to our vibrant city, echoing the heartbeat of the fashion world. We welcome you to a week of artistic brilliance and creativity, where the essence of fashion is celebrated in its purest form."

Alongside a Dubai-wide calendar of high-profile fashion shows, the latest edition of Dubai Fashion Week includes exclusive events, a trunk show in collaboration with Mall of the Emirates, capsule launches, brand activations and industry talks.

The event draws international collaborators, tastemakers, and visitors, with an extensive gathering of media and buyers arriving hot off the heels of Paris Fashion Week to view the seasonal collections.

