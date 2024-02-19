A new tourist corridor has come up in Deira improving accessibility between the historic and commercial areas in the locality.

The Old Municipal Street project in Deira has now been completed by the Dubai Municipality, transforming it from a conventional road to a vibrant commercial pedestrian tourist pathway.

Stretching from the Al Ras area of Deira to the famous Gold Market, the Old Municipal Street project links various heritage markets that overlook the banks of Dubai Creek.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stressed the strategic importance of the first phase of the comprehensive plan.

He explained the Old Municipal Street project is part of a broader initiative to rejuvenate Deira and Bur Dubai’s historic areas, as well as various heritage sites and markets across the emirate.

Al Hajri said, “We are working towards making Dubai more attractive and aesthetic by providing attractive and integrated facilities, while preserving the Emirate's historical architectural identity. This is to cement the status of Dubai as a premier global tourist destination that seamlessly merges contemporary allure with ancient cultural landmarks.”

Comprehensive overhaul

Under the project, the municipality carried out a comprehensive overhaul, including developing street paving, installation of a new gate, lighting enhancements and the integration of heritage elements such as the iconic Al Mandus.

To ensure comfort and authenticity, the street is now adorned with traditional seating areas and heritage-inspired umbrellas, offering tourists a glimpse into the historical essence of one of Dubai's oldest places.

Al Hajri added, “Our main objective to revitalise the historic municipal street is to breathe new life into the traditional markets and landmarks of Dubai, while also enhancing the tourist experience through innovative approaches.”

The municipality carried out complete paving of the street, which was completely closed to vehicular traffic for smooth operations.

This initiative was aimed at enriching the experience of tourists and visitors by making the area more identifiable.

It’s also purposed at fostering commercial activity to encourage investors to expand their businesses in line with the street’s new identity. “This involves enriching the area's visual appeal with heritage-inspired elements that capture its unique identity, integrating recreational amenities and creating pedestrian-friendly spaces. Additionally, we aim to activate and stimulate the adjacent markets to boost tourism attraction to the region,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).