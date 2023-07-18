Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is celebrating 67 days of summer fun with extra special price-busting summer hotel deals at Dubai’s most desirable destinations – and what’s even more enticing is that the kids can go along for free.

Perfect for the Instagram age, with a chance to capture that timeless family snap, many of the city’s most luxurious spots, from the Palm Jumeirah to Downtown Dubai, are offering extra-special hotel rates for DSS.

A huge number of hotels have signed up for seasonal promotions, with more than 90 three-, four- and five-star venues offering multiple DSS pocket-friendly deals this summer.

Desirable hotels

With more hotels signed up to special promotions this summer than ever before, there has rarely been a better time to take advantage of a stay in one of Dubai’s most desirable hotels. So, whether one is looking for total luxury in one of the city’s coolest locations or heading for the shoreline to soak up the sun, sea and sand, the only choice is where to stay to snap up an incredible deal in Dubai.

Kids-go free

This year, there are a plethora of hotels with Kids Go Free offers which are a fantastic way for the whole family to relax and bond, at incredible value for money.

To make the most of this special offer for families, be sure to check which ages the offer applies to, with kids up to 11, 12 or 13 going free, depending on the destination. Parents should take note that some food deals may differ.

Make the most of every moment of one’s stay with exciting summer offers for families at Jumeirah hotels. Immerse oneself in luxury at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, or Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and unlock fantastic room deals ranging from 15 to 20% off. The longer one stays, the more one saves. But that's not all - one'll also receive tempting perks such as F&B credits, spa and restaurant offers, and complimentary tickets to the thrilling Wild Wadi water park.

Child-friendly offers

With family at the heart of so many summer vacations, it’s no surprise that a host of Dubai’s hotels have made this the theme of their incredible DSS deals.

An iconic fixture on Dubai’s skyline and a firm family favourite, say hello to new adventures, new experiences and new unforgettable moments at Atlantis The Palm Hotel and Resort, which is known for its beachside location, underwater suites, top restaurants, expansive aquariums and a record-breaking water park. Stay three nights or more and enjoy extraordinary benefits across the resort included with your stay. Get ready to indulge in world-class dining and spend memorable holiday time with the kids and stay & dine for free offers.

In the heart of Downtown Dubai is the skyline-defining duo of towers Address Sky View Hotel, the emirate’s famed Instagrammable destination that’s also perfect for adrenaline-seekers. The architecturally-impressive hotel by Emaar Hospitality Group is made up of two 60-level towers connected by a floating Sky Bridge.

The observatory enables visitors to access level 52 of the Address hotel's twin towers which transports one above the clouds via a panoramic glass lift. From here, you can walk up a spiral staircase to level 53, all while taking in impressive views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road. Address Sky View is offering 25% off the best available rate, while kids can stay, eat and enjoy the kids club for free. Bookings must be made before 31 August.

The Habtoor Grand Resort is also a no-brainer for families travelling with children where they have an amazing summer package. Imagine one’s kids enjoying their own room at 50% off, while one indulges in a free daily breakfast. Adults don’t need to sacrifice a relaxing escape either, as they will receive AED400 ($109) in resort credit and family tickets to the mesmerising La Perle show at Habtoor Palace Dubai. But the fun doesn't end there - enjoy a rejuvenating spa experience with a 25% discount and savour a leisurely 4pm checkout.

Fun for all the family

There are few hotels in the world where children are up-front-and-centre as the VIP guests – but at Legoland Hotel in Dubai, it is the kids who come first with free access to the theme park or water park for non-UAE residents with a one-night stay in a room for up to five people, plus a free workshop.

For an even better deal, book a two-night stay and get added access to Motiongate Dubai. This summer, as part of DSS, kids stay free and eat for free on the same meal plan booked by adults – and get free access to the hotel’s dedicated kids club.

For a trip to remember, one can book a stay at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. The little ones can stay for free, and one'll save 20% on the best room rates. Indulge in culinary delights with the same discount at all hotel restaurants, and if one books a select suite, one'll receive two complimentary Ski Dubai tickets. Prepare for an all-encompassing luxury experience.

Incredible deals

For the most incredible deals, set one’s sights on JA Lake View Hotel, The Manor by JA, JA Palm Tree Court, JA Resort, JA Ocean View Hotel, and The Hatta Fort Hotel where action-packed stays await. These family-friendly destinations are offering massive discounts of up to 40 percent off their top room rates. As an added bonus, one'll receive daily F&B credit of up to AED200.

