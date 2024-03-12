Doha, Qatar: With the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced the launch of a new Ramadan weekly pass, offering unlimited rides for just QR30.

The newly released pass will be available starting today, March 11, until April 11, 2024. Announced via their social media, the transport service invited commuters to explore events around town this Ramadan.

“Explore events around town this Ramadan – from night bazaars to Islamic classes and sports activities. With the Ramadan Weekly Pass, you can enjoy unlimited rides for 7 days at only 30 QAR. Buy now from March 11 to April 11, 2024, from Travel Card vending machines at all stations!” the announcement read.

Qatar Rail has announced earlier the extension of the metro and tram service during Ramadan to start from 6 am to 1 am from Saturday to Thursday and from 2 pm until 1 am on Friday

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

