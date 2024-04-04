Social media
RAMADAN

Qatar Tourism to host concerts, musicals for Eid al-Fitr 2024

QT presents a line-up of events that cater to people of all ages, to celebrate the joyous occasion

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 4, 2024
Qatar Tourism (QT) is gearing up to host several performances during the week of Eid al-Fitr 2024, ranging from concerts to Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals.

With several family-friendly performances, and others for young adults and older, QT presents a line-up of events that cater to people of all ages, to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Commenting on the festivities, Hamad al-Khaja, head of Events and Festivals Technical Support Section, at QT said: “We are pleased to host some of the biggest names in the film, theatre, and music industries in Qatar for Eid al-Fitr 2024. We are delighted to welcome visitors from neighbouring GCC countries at the Abu Samra Border with special Eidya packages that will enhance their stay in Qatar during this holiday. These family-friendly events testify to Qatar’s ongoing commitment towards being a leading family tourist destination in the region.”

The LEGO Shows Qatar will be hosted at Halls 8 and 9 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 10-25, where families can experience and partake in entertainment forms pertaining to the famous children’s toy. Filipino popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo and rock icon, Bamboo, will be performing at a joint concert on April 11 at Halls 3 and 4 at QNCC.

Two of Disney’s most popular motion pictures are coming to Qatar in their live concert form. The Lion King Live in Concert will be held on April 12 and Toy Story in Concert will take place on April 13, both at Al Mayassa Theater at QNCC. Families and children are welcome to enjoy musical evenings of some of their favourite films. In addition, the popular Arab singer, Ayed, will be performing at QNCC on April 16, presenting a great opportunity for Arab music fans.

QT is also set to welcome visitors at the Abu Samra Border with the ‘Eidya’ gift package and discounts, specially curated for the holy occasion of Eid Al Fitr 2024. With the aim of welcoming visitors and offering them the chance to visit the wonders of Qatar.

Qatar calendar includes an array of festivities for Eid al-Fitr 2024. There will be nightly fireworks shows at Katara Cultural Village from April 10 to 12, for visitors to enjoy stunning firework displays. Al Hazm mall will be hosting Eid al-Fitr celebrations from April 10 to 13, and Lusail Boulevard will see different types of Eid celebrations from April 10 to 12. Qatar is also gearing up to host the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup on April 12, welcoming football fans from the region.
