"Disney: The Castle," an entertainment attraction in Boulevard City, has experienced a significant surge in the number of visitors and tourists since its opening last November.

Disney Castle in Riyadh helps diversify entertainment offerings and promotes tourism. This attraction offers a wide array of interactive experiences to visitors, such as beloved Disney characters, live shows, and interactive storytelling activities.

In its fourth edition, Riyadh Season, themed "Big Time", showcases diverse entertainment options, international festivities, and exclusive events featuring celebrity participation. To book tickets for Boulevard City events, visitors can use the webook application and the website: http://onelink.to/wbkapp.