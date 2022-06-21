Bahrain - Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding, said it has signed up Beach Culture, a premier lifestyle company, to offer a range of new activities including surfing, kiteboarding and yoga at its premium beach development Bilaj Al Jazayer, starting from June 24.

According to Edamah, the scope for the water activities includes healthy, sustainable, and eco-friendly activities.

The new programme from Beach Culture will include stand up paddleboarding (SUP), SUP yoga classes, SUP fitness classes, kayaking, pedal boating, sea biking, sailing, surfing, kitesurfing, and windsurfing.

The Bilaj beach forms the cornerstone of the overall 1.3 million sqm Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Once complete, the master planned coastal city will include hotels, entertainment and leisure facilities, restaurants, retail offerings, and residential components.

Bilaj beach is managed by Amana Property Management, which provides a comprehensive suite of facility management services.

The other beach activities include volleyball, skateboarding, and barbecues. Beach Culture will also set up a recreational area and surf shop, as well as organise fishing and sailing trips, stated Edamah.

"The revamped Bilaj Al Jazayer has become a favourite with Bahrain residents and visitors, and we are very pleased to offer an exciting selection of water activities in collaboration with Beach Culture," remarked Bilaj Al Jazayer Projects Manager Amal Abdulghani.

"We want people to have fun and enjoy everything the beach has to offer, and we warmly welcome everyone to the launch event on 24 June, which promises to be a fun day out for the whole family," she stated.

"As a special promotion, for one day only, guests will be able to enjoy all water sports activities for free on a first come first served basis from 9am until 3pm. They can also enjoy beach games, face painting, live music, and a drum circle ceremony," she added.

Beach Culture Founder and Managing Director, Mohana Aldoseri said, “Beach Culture is driven by a passion to help people cultivate a healthy lifestyle and a lifelong love of the sea."

"All Beach Culture staff are licensed and trained in various safety protocols and emergency action plans to ensure a secure environment for people to enjoy Bilaj Al Jazayer,” he added.

