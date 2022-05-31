Saudi Arabia - The Ascott Limited, a leading international lodging owner-operator, is offering a relaxing summer staycation at Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh.

The luxurious apart’hotel is offering up to 20% off on bookings made via Ascott’s ‘Travel. Live. Discover.’ promotion.

Featuring elegantly furnished Studios, stylish One-Bedroom, and lavish Two-Bedroom serviced apartments with breath-taking views of the city skyline, guests can unwind and relax within the comforts of their own privacy.

Located in a modern district of Riyadh and minutes away from the King Abdullah Finance District, the property is the perfect stop for every guest, on long and short stays.

Offering the perfect lifestyle balance, Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh is a popular staycation destination featuring a range of sophisticated amenities made available at the property including a separate women’s and men’s swimming pool and gymnasium, a children’s play area, resident’s lounge, sauna & steam room and conference facilities.

Residents and visitors seeking to enjoy a delicious fine-dining experience with family and friends, are invited to dine at two of the city’s famous restaurants, Opaline and Don Puro, located on the ground floor of Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh.

The up to 20% off can be availed by members of the brand’s loyalty programme ‘Ascott Star Rewards’.

