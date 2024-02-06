Arijit Singh

Get ready for the musical magic of Arijit Singh as he graces the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai! Brace yourself for an extraordinary concert experience on April 27, where Arijit will not only serenade you with soul-stirring melodies but also get up close and personal on a specially crafted stage, making it a night to remember.

Macklemore

Get ready for a dynamic blend of hip-hop and pop as Grammy-winning superstar Macklemore takes the stage at Coca-Cola Arena later this year on October 4. The Thrift Shop rapper's performance in Dubai promises not only chart-topping tracks but also a sensational live experience that will captivate and inspire fans of all ages.

Atif Aslam

Brace yourselves for a musical extravaganza like never before with the legendary Atif Aslam at Coca-Cola Arena on March 2. Atif, the maestro of soulful tunes, will be joined by the enchanting Firdaus Orchestra, an all-women ensemble mentored by the iconic A R Rahman. Get ready to be swept away by Atif's charismatic performance and the harmonious fusion of culture and nostalgia with the talented orchestra.

Khalid

Dubai is in for a treat as global superstar Khalid graces the Coca-Cola Arena stage for the first time on March 8. With hits like Young Dumb & Broke, Khalid promises a weekend of incredible music at Dubai's live entertainment hub, giving fans an unforgettable live show experience.

AP Dhillon

Prepare for an unprecedented show by superstar AP Dhillon at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on February 29. The rapper and record producer will bring his unique blend of Punjabi and Western urban hits, showcasing the evolution of his musical journey that started in 2019.

The Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi is set to light up the Coca-Cola Arena stage on April 19, promising Dubai residents an electrifying and passionate performance. Don't miss the chance to dance to the well-loved rapper's chart-topping hits, including the sensational "Stay," for an unforgettable concert experience.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).