Alicia Keys, American singer, songwriter, producer, will perform live on February 17 at Saadiyat Nights, as part of the three-month open-air musical event series, at Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

One of the biggest, most best-selling artists in the world, Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award winner.

Starting from January 6, Saadiyat Nights delivered a sold-out show featuring award-winning artist GooGoosh.

Besides Keys, global sensations such as Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Sting, Magida El Roumi, Tom Jones and John Legend will take centre stage on different days at the specially constructed open-air venue, with a stunning backdrop of Saadiyat Island vistas.

