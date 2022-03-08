Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel standing at over 250 metres, has launched a brand-new Family Pass and Family Lounge Combo for a day of entertainment.

Starting from AED370 ($100.7), the Ain Dubai Family Pass offers two adults (above 12 years old and one must be above 21 years old) and two children (aged three to twelve years old) tickets for a 38-minute rotation at a discount of 24%. Additional passengers can be added at an extra cost so that no one will miss out on all the fun.

The Ain Dubai Family Lounge Combo, starting from AED600, is the full package. Comprising tickets for two adults (above 12 years old and one must be above 21 years old) and two children (aged three to twelve years old) for a 38-minute rotation, families can enjoy access to the Family Lounge prior to their experience in the sky. With colouring books to keep little ones entertained and 20% off F&B, kiddies will be ready to jump on the air-conditioned cabin with mum and dad with a smile.

With Ain Dubai’s new family packages, parents can make the most of the 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and the JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and the Arabian Gulf while roaming the skies with the young ones. Discover Ain Dubai.

