UAE - A Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain couldn't believe his luck after winning a brand-new Jeep Wrangler during the Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from individuals becoming millionaires by participating in raffles for cash prizes, Big Ticket also hosts a ‘Dream Car’ draw, which has a separate ticket priced at Dh150.

Mintu Chandra Bari Chandra, who works at a salon, has walked away with a stylish Jeep Wrangler. “When I found out I won, I could hardly believe it.”

Chandra has been a resident of the UAE since 2009 and now lives in the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain.

“My brother was the one who first shared the news with me and along with a group of my friends verified the win through the Big Ticket website,” said Chandra.

The long-time Big Ticket customer, who also participated in the Dh15 million grand prize draw, has been purchasing raffle tickets for the past 8-9 years. Chandra bought this ‘Dream Car’ ticket on his own from the Big Ticket in-store counter at Al Ain International Airport.

“This has been the happiest moment for me and for my wife and two children, who were so excited to hear I won.”

In the future, Chandra dreams of opening his own hair salon and hopes to be able to relocate his family to the UAE.

September draw for Dh20million, BMW

Next month’s cash prize draw is for Dh20 million. Apart from the grand prize, there are nine other cash prizes to be won, and several on-site surprises for attendees during the draw held next to the Arrivals Hall at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on September 3.

Also, those who purchase tickets this month will be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners to bag Dh100,000 every week.

In addition to the guaranteed cash prizes, customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a BMW 430i on September 3. The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports.

