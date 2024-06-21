TUNIS - The 24th Arab Radio and Television Festival to kick off in Tunis from 26th to 29th June, bringing together 20 Arab countries to showcase their finest works in radio and television.

The event promises a vibrant display of creativity with a dedicated technological exhibition featuring 98 pavilions with the participation of 90 exhibitors presenting the latest technological innovations in the audio-visual field.

The radio and television programmes market will be a space to showcase the productions of the unions member bodies in various types of creativity in the media, cultural and artistic fields.

The festival will recognise and honour prominent figures within the Arab media landscape.

The organisers also explained that the festival body received 289 works nominated for prizes in the official and parallel competitions.

The number of works participating in the radio competitions is 142 works, which is the largest participation in these competitions since the launch of the festival, 125 of which are in the main competition and 17 in the parallel competition.