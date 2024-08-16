Tunisia - President Kais Saied on Thursday instructed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia to speed up the process of merging SNIPE- La Presse and Dar Assabah, noting that the merger process has taken too long and is unacceptable.

The Head of State reiterated his position that Tunisia will not abandon these two newspapers, which are part of the history of journalism in Tunisia, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues, including the provision of additional resources to meet urgent needs to strengthen the capacity of the education sector and create all appropriate conditions for the return to school.

