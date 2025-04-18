Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 rising by 0.10% at 31,062.95 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, declined by 0.03% to 3,224.85 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.76% at 9,036.88 points and by 0.44% at 12,367.83 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 3.102 billion through the exchange of 1.239 billion shares over 92,195 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.203 trillion.

Retail investors made up 79.91% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 20.08%.

Egyptian investors took over 87.94% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 8.46% and 3.59%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 34.935 million and EGP 7.595 million, respectively. The Arab traders were buyers with EGP 42.531 million.

