Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries announced the extraordinary general meeting’s (EGM) approval for EGP 140 million capital increase, according to a bourse statement issued on April 17th.

Edita will raise its capital to EGP 280 million from EGP 140 million.

The increased amount will be allocated for 700 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 0.20 per share.

In 2024, the EGX-listed firm generated consolidated profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 1.633 billion, compared to EGP 1.631 billion in 2023.

