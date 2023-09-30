Tunisia - The TAP news agency and the Russian news agency "Sputnik" signed a cooperation agreement on Friday.

The agreement and the accompanying memorandum of understanding were signed by TAP CEO Najeh Missaoui and Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov.

The two parties agreed to develop bilateral professional cooperation in the field of media within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the two agencies and between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tunisia in general.

The agreement confirms the intention of the two sides "to implement projects aimed at developing the media space and contributing to objective and professional media coverage of events in the cultural, humanitarian, economic, sports and political spheres".

The two sides also undertook to increase the flow of media material, mutual understanding and rapprochement between the peoples of the two countries.

In addition to the exchange of press delegations between the two institutions, the agreement gave both sides the right to access and use news in accordance with the conditions set out in the agreement.

The agreement confirmed that the parties could organise joint media events and that they could draw up agreements on the organisation of these events in the form of protocols or exchanges of letters.

The agreement will enter into force on the date of its conclusion and will be valid for 12 months, and will be automatically renewed for one year at a time until one of the parties begins to reconsider or terminates the work by sending a written notice to the other party.

Najeh Missaoui, CEO of TAP, said that this agreement is an important milestone in improving the exchange of news, photos and videos between the two institutions.

He stressed that it is a starting point for the establishment of joint projects between the two parties, especially in the field of training, exchange of experiences and news about what is happening on the Tunisian and Russian arenas with all objectivity, especially in light of the dynamic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Lamjed Hemdani, Assistant Director General in charge of Editorial, said that the cooperation agreement "will allow TAP to receive Russian news from a Russian source, reflecting the great rapprochement between the Republic of Tunisia and Russia".

Hemdani added that this agreement helps to intensify cooperation at various levels between the two countries' long-standing media institutions.

Sputnik's Director of International Cooperation expressed his appreciation for the competence of the TAP news agency and the professionalism of the institution.

TAP recently signed a similar agreement with the Palestinian news agency "Wafa", and with the Italian news agencies "ANSA" and Nova".

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).