The White House paid tribute Tuesday to AFP reporter Arman Soldin, who was killed in eastern Ukraine, saying the world was "indebted" to the journalists who lost their lives covering the conflict.

"Journalism is fundamental to a free society," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The world is indebted to Arman and to the 10 other reporters and media workers who have lost their lives while shining a light on the horrors of Russia's invasion."