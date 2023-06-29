A painting — of what appeared to be a food item resembling a pizza — has been discovered in the ancient ruins of Pompeii. The 2,000-year-old fresco was found on the wall of a house during recent excavation work in southern Italy, reported BBC.

The ancient city of Pompeii, in Italy, was buried under rocks and ashes when Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD 79. The city, including its houses and people, remained preserved until it was discovered by archaeologists in the 16th century.

The excavation was carried out in the Regio IX area in the centre of Pompeii this year when archaeologists stumbled upon the ancient fresco on a half-crumbled wall. The art depicts a silver platter containing a flatbread along with a goblet of wine, dates, pomegranates, and dried fruits, the report added.

The flatbread in the painting doesn’t seem to have the classic ingredients of a pizza like cheese and tomato. Due to this, Italy’s culture ministry thinks that it “may be a distant ancestor of the modern dish”, the report stated.

The newly discovered painting is believed to refer to xenia, the Greek hospitality ritual. The tray represents the gifts that were given to guests as part of the tradition that dates back to the Hellenistic period. Similar images are said to be widespread in the homes of Pompeii and Herculaneum, which were buried in the volcanic eruption, reported The Guardian.

According to Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, the fresco reflects the contrast between “a frugal and simple meal, which refers to a sphere between the bucolic and the sacred... and the luxury of silver trays and the refinement of artistic and literary representations”, reported Daily Mail.

Zuchtriegel added: “How can we fail to think, in this regard, of pizza, also born as a 'poor' dish in southern Italy, which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants”.

The site where the painting has been found is around 14 miles from Naples, which is considered the birthplace of pizza.

