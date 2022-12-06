Riyadh -- Volunteerism is among the most important noble actions that Saudis have inherited with their generous giving and assisting and supporting the needy, where volunteerism is a feature of vital societies for its role in activating the potentials of societies and enriching the homeland with the achievements of its subjects. The ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 has placed much attention to volunteerism, enhancing relevant awareness and culture, and providing the supporting and suitable environment in a way that contributes to increasing the number of volunteers to one million.

As part of its responsibility for humanitarian work, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has implemented many initiatives and programs in volunteerism, which is one of the principles of humanitarian work that is promoted by organizations and actors working in this field. KSrelief has not only been able to implement initiatives, but also provided opportunities for those who want to volunteer and serve humanity, and attracted, supported and trained volunteers to participate in the humanitarian and relief work carried out by the center around the world, and also transferred expertise to health personnel in beneficiary countries.

Top initiatives include the inauguration of Adviser to the Royal Court and KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah to the Saudi International Volunteer Portal, through which volunteers can register to participate in the center’s humanitarian works, where more than 20,000 people have registered so far.

As part of its efforts to support volunteerism, the center carries out various voluntary humanitarian programs in many targeted countries with the participation of Saudi personnel specializing in various fields. So far, there have been 302 voluntary programs in the medical, voluntary and training fields, benefiting more than 731,000 people in 25 countries around the world.

Voluntary medical programs are among the KSrelief’s most targeted, due to the humanitarian need in affected countries.

KSrelief is participating in the celebration of the International Volunteers Day, which is annually celebrated on December 5, in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices in this field, and in a bid to enhance this noble humanitarian work, as part of its relentless efforts to support volunteerism, care for volunteers, overcome difficulties and open the prospects of international volunteerism to them, in order to contribute to the achievement of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Those interested in volunteering within the center’s programs can register via the Saudi Volunteering Portal. Participants are selected according to specific conditions and criteria that match the nature of programs implemented by the center.