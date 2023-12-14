JEDDAH — The field tours of the Jeddah Governorate Municipality started removing the waste and effects resulting from the rain condition that the governorate witnessed on Tuesday.



The municipality also worked to open the main axes and roads in the city within the scope of 16 municipalities and support centers.



More than 3,333 individuals implemented the plans using 1,691 pieces of equipment and machinery distributed across the sub-municipalities.



It is noteworthy that Jeddah has witnessed rainfall that ranged from moderate to heavy on Tuesday. The municipality will continue to follow up on all reports received from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



The municipality called on everyone to take caution and stay away from sites where rain water gathers, as well as to avoid sources of electrical currents in order to preserve their safety.



It is also necessary for everyone to follow the instructions of the relevant authorities and take information from their official sources, the municipality stressed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).