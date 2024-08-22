Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be humid and hazy at times with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see hazy and partly cloudy and chance of rain far of northeastern areas at first, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea expected at first far of northeast areas.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 22 knot at first far of northeast areas.

Visibility will be 04 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet at times. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 7 feet at first far of northeast areas.



Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).