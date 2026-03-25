ABU DHABI: Rain of varying intensity fell across several parts of the UAE today, Tuesday, covering a broad stretch of the country. According to observations recorded up to 8 pm, rainfall ranged from heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning to moderate and light rain across multiple emirates.

In a statement, the National Centre of Meteorology said heavy rain with thunder and lightning was recorded in a number of areas in Abu Dhabi, including Al Riyadh, Al Wathba, Zayed International Airport, Khalifa City and Madinat Zayed. Similar conditions were also reported in Al Faya in Sharjah and in several parts of Al Ain, including Al Saad, Al Faqa, Al Masoudi, Al Foah, Nahil and Al Ain International Airport.

The weather system also extended to several areas in Al Dhafra, where heavy rain was recorded over Mukasib Island, Mahamliya, Al Yasat, Sir Bani Yas, west of Ghayathi, west of Bu Hasa, Ghayathi, north-east of Yao Al Nadhrah, south of Habshan, Mzeer’ah and Al Mirfa. Heavy rainfall was also reported in Al Dhaid and Mleiha in Sharjah, in parts of Fujairah, in Habshan in Abu Dhabi, in Al Dhait and Sheikh Khalifa City in Ras Al Khaimah, and in Al Shiwayb in Al Ain.

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning was also recorded in Mohamed bin Zayed City and Baniyas in Abu Dhabi, as well as west of Sweihan in Al Ain.

Elsewhere, moderate to heavy rain fell in Al Sila, Sheikh Salama bint Butti Road, Ras Ghumais, Liwa, Madinat Zayed and south of Bu Hasa in Al Dhafra. Similar rainfall was also recorded in a number of islands and key areas in Abu Dhabi, including Zayed Port, Al Maryah Island, Al Reem, Abu Al Abyad, Das, Zirku, Delma, Qarnain, Shakhbout City, Al Shawamekh, Hudayriat, Al Futaisi, Saadiyat, Yas and Ghantoot, in addition to northern Al Shanayel, Al Salamiya, Al Nouf, Khalifa City and Masdar City. Rain also fell in scattered parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, as well as Khor Fakkan, Kalba, parts of Dubai, Dibba Fujairah, East Khor, Umm Al Qaiwain Port, Al Sinniyah Island, Hatta, Al Towayya, Al Khabisi, and Al Nabbagh in Al Ain.

Moderate rain was also reported in other areas, including Umm Al Ashtan in Al Dhafra, Al Bateen, Balghaiylam Island, Sir Bu Nair, Ramhan and Al Bahia in Abu Dhabi, Jebel Jais and Khor Khuwair in Ras Al Khaimah, and Razeen, Al Khatm, Al Khazna, Remah and Abu Samrah in Al Ain.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in several other locations, including Abu Dhabi Industrial City, Umm Al Zumoul in Al Ain, north of Jseirah, Bada Dafas, Madinat Zayed, Hameem and Jseirah in Al Dhafra, as well as Hudayriat Island, Al Shawamekh and Al Falah in Abu Dhabi, Al Hayer in Al Ain, and Arzanah Island.

Light rain was also reported in southern Al Hamra and north of Wutayyid in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Lulu Island, Al Ruwais, Al Sarooj, Jebel Hafeet, Al Dhahir, Mazeed and Ain Al Fayda in Al Ain.