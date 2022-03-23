RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that vaccination certificate against coronavirus is no longer a mandatory requirement for the entry of passengers into the Kingdom.



The ministry noted that all the major health restrictions that were imposed on those who are traveling into the Kingdom following the outbreak of the pandemic have been lifted.



These included the mandatory submission of a vaccination certificate, a PCR or antigen negative test result before coming or upon arrival in the Kingdom, as well as requirement of institutional and home quarantine.



The ministry attributed the decision to lift the restrictions to a sharp decline in the rate of positive cases of coronavirus, reaching less than four percent in the Kingdom, and rising vaccination rate of all targeted groups of the Saudi population aged 12 years and above to 99 percent.

