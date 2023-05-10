The Public Health Protection Department of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has successfully concluded a six-month-long vision-screening campaign in schools across Dubai. Over 26,700 students from various schools in Dubai underwent basic vision tests (visual acuity) conducted by qualified optometrists from Al Jaber Optical's expertise team, in collaboration with the DHA.

The campaign, which ran from October 2022 until the end of March 2023, aimed to identify potential vision problems among students and raise awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations and eye care. The campaign is part of DHA's commitment to promoting public health and ensuring that students have access to quality healthcare services.

Dr. Ramadan Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Acting Director at DHA’s Public Health & Protection Department, said, “In line with our commitment to ensure optimum health of students, we regularly conduct health awareness campaigns to educate children on health and wellbeing as well as reinforce the importance of preventive care and early detection.”

Al Blooshi expressed his appreciation to Al Jaber Optical for supporting this important school health campaign as well as the management of schools in Dubai for supporting such public health initiatives.

Sana Naser, Acting Health of School Health Sector at DHA’s Public Health Protection Department, said, “Unlike adults, children might not realise they have a vision problem, so regular eye tests from the time children start school is important to ensure vision problems do not go undetected and to prevent further loss of vision. Regular screenings are important to detect any changes in the eye that require early intervention and treatment, this ensures the child’s health is protected as well as their learning journey is not adversely impacted.

“We are thankful to all our partners who support us in such important public health campaigns to ensure we can provide the best possible health education campaigns to school-going children to support their growth and development.”

Ahmed Abdulla Jaber Belshalat, Managing Director of Al Jaber Optical, said, "Our ambition is not limited to providing world-class services; we also aspire to contribute positively towards the society through various campaigns that aim at raising awareness among people about their eye health. Reading, writing and using computers are the major visual tasks students have to perform on a daily base. For instance, education will suffer when the child’s vision is not functioning correctly due to refraction errors such as myopia, astigmatism or presbyopia. The programme plays a crucial role in assisting parents and education staff to enhance the well-being of children's eyesight.”