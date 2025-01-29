RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has no plan to ban the sale of traditional or electronic cigarettes, according to Dr. Hisham Al-Jadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).



His remarks came amid growing international discussions on tobacco regulations, with countries like Belgium opting for stricter measures, including bans on vaping products.



Speaking on Rotana Khalejia’s program “Fi Al-Soura” on Monday, Dr. Al-Jadhey clarified that electronic cigarettes are subject to different regulations worldwide. He emphasized that e-cigarettes are not a safer alternative to traditional smoking, countering common misconceptions.



Dr. Al-Jadhey highlighted the SFDA's overarching goal to encourage smokers to quit smoking entirely.



“Our primary aim is to support smokers in transitioning away from tobacco use,” he said, while explaining that the authority works to ensure tobacco companies comply with established standards and regulations while actively monitoring potential violations.



“Rather than implementing a blanket ban, Saudi Arabia's current policy focuses on providing smokers with alternatives, including nicotine-based products, as a pathway to quitting,” Dr. Al-Jadhey said, stressing that offering these alternatives is a more effective strategy than outright prohibitions in achieving long-term public health objectives.

