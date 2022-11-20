RIYADH - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has revealed the preventive health measures that people must follow before traveling to Qatar to attend the 2022 World Cup.

Among the measures, SFDA said, the passengers must take their medicines with them on board, while ensuring that they remain in their original packaging to guarantee their safety. People should also carry a copy of their medical prescription and the doctor’s diagnosis to use it when needed.

People must be keen to know the scientific name of the medicine, because the names of medicines may differ in some countries, SFDA said, warning against buying medicines from street vendors, and asking everyone to buy medicines from well-known pharmacies.

SFDA noted that customs officials may require disclosure of all medicines carried by traveler، advising everyone to take extra quantities of medicines in case any emergency occurs.

SFDA also warned everyone against buying medicines and herbal mixtures with medical claims that are not based on scientific foundations.

It is worth mentioning that SFDA has published several awareness campaigns and infographics via its official account on Twitter for the Green Falcons fans to ensure their safety and health while they are attending the World Cup in Qatar.

These include the importance of ensuring the validity of the colors and paintings products that are used in face and body.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).