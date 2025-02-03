Doha - The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the administrative closure of two private health centres for violating health requirements related to the sterilisation of medical instruments.

This decision is part of the ministry’s ongoing monitoring and inspection efforts, carried out by the Health Facilities Department at the ministry.

These inspections cover both public and private healthcare facilities to ensure compliance with the policies and laws governing the sector, most notably Law No 11 of 1982 on the Regulating Medical Treatment Institutions.

