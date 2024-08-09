Doha - The Ministry of Public Health has announced the temporary closure of a private sector medical complex due to the employment of unlicensed nursing staff.

The Ministry revealed that the inspection visit conducted by specialists from the Health Specialties Department at the Ministry of Public Health proved the presence of two nurses in the complex practicing the nursing profession without obtaining professional licenses, in addition to other violations of the laws regulating the practice of the nursing profession and medical institutions in the State.

It explained that work is underway in coordination with the competent authorities in the State to take all legal measures against the complex and the practitioners who were caught during the inspection visit. (QNA)

