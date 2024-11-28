DOHA: The Ministry of Public Health has announced updated health requirements for individuals travelling to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet's Mosque, in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry confirmed that receiving the meningococcal (quadrivalent ACYW-135) vaccine is now mandatory for all citizens and residents travelling for Umrah or visiting the Prophet's Mosque. This includes children aged one year and older, with the vaccine required to be administered at least 10 days prior to travel. This measure aims to safeguard the health and well-being of pilgrims and visitors.

The Ministry also assured that all required vaccines for Hajj and Umrah are available at Primary Health Care Corporation Centres (PHCC), as well as urged citizens and residents, particularly those most vulnerable to health risks, to adhere to the recommended health guidelines for disease prevention.

Additionally, the Ministry highlighted that Saudi authorities have recommended pilgrims receive the COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccines, though these are not mandatory. Saudi regulations, however, require travellers arriving from countries where wild poliovirus or vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDVF2 and VDVF1) is circulating to receive the polio vaccine. Similarly, those coming from regions affected by yellow fever must also obtain the yellow fever vaccine.

