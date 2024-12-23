RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced starting punitive measures against five health practitioners in the regions of Riyadh and Eastern Province for violation of professional ethics. They are found committing the violations by misusing social media platforms.



These violations included the use of a patient's body by a health practitioner during a medical explanation through a video clip, revealing parts of her body that must be covered, and posting it on social media. Other violations included producing and publishing content that included inappropriate phrases and behaviors that contradict with the ethics of the health profession.



The ministry stated that it summoned the erring practitioners and took the necessary legal measures against them in cooperation with the relevant authorities. They were referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures against them.



The ministry stressed its keenness to enhance compliance with professional systems and regulatory rules, to protect patients' rights and ensure the quality of health services. It also warned of the importance of adhering to the Law of Practicing Healthcare Professions and its executive regulations. It noted that the Anti-Cybercrime Law imposes penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to SR3 million for publishing any content that violates public values ​​or morals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).