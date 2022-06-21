Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority has launched an app codenamed “Nida” or “Call”, that enables citizens and resident to report emergencies.

Users can call an ambulance by pressing a button through the SOS system and communicate with the authority’s operations centre in emergency cases, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

This feature targets people who cannot speak and those with a hearing impairment.

Emergencies that can be reported through the app include accidents, injuries, losses, fires, drowning incidents and other emergencies. The app also includes various other services, the report said.

