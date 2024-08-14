As part of its commitment to the general well-being of workers, the Ogun State Government has reduced the health insurance scheme for civil and public servants in the state by 50 per cent.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday at the launch of the State Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme as part of activities slated for the 2024 Public Service Week, held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Engr. Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the reduction in the cost of treatment for workers would lessen their burdens in the midst of the economic hardship confronting the country.

He described workers as the engine room of any administration, saying the scheme was designed to foster a healthy workforce.

The governor noted that his administration, since its inception, has been committed to accessible, quality healthcare delivery at all levels.

Abiodun said over 100,000 residents of the state have benefited from the basic healthcare provision fund, an initiative of the federal government through the payment of counterpart funds on the part of the state.

He equally explained that a sum of N324 million has been expended to cater for pregnant women in the state under the Ibidero Scheme since it was launched.

The governor said, “The launch of the Health Insurance Scheme for the formal sector is another watershed in the history of the state. Our administration has taken this significant step in promoting the well-being of workers. We need more sociable and responsive public servants.”

Governor Abiodun advises the civil servants to register for the scheme, saying his administration remains committed to providing quality healthcare services.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said in her remarks that the scheme was launched for the optimal performance of workers.

She explained that the scheme covers primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of care except treatment of brain surgery, cancer at advanced stage, liver and renal diseases, and secondary infertility.

Also, labour leaders in the state appreciated the state government for placing a premium on the well-being of workers in the state.

While the Director General of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr Kelechi Ohiri, represented by the Ogun State Coordinator, Adefeso Adegboyega, said the agency would continue to collaborate and support the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme Agency in delivering healthcare services to the people of the state,.

The State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said the absence of good health can weaken the capacity of workers’ productivity.

“This programme, therefore, is by no means an accident; rather, it is an intentional action to ensure that a space and opportunities are created for members of the state workforce to, out of their busy schedules, know their health status and get appropriate referrals and attention when needed,” the HoS added.

