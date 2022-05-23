The National Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Centre on Sunday stressed the importance of raising health workers and citizens’ awareness and educating them about the monkeypox disease.

In a statement, the centre said that the epidemiological situation related to the monkeypox was discussed to set preventive measures and to put forward a mechanism to deal with suspected cases in the event of them being reported, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the coordination meeting, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Health's central labs and the Directorate of Communicable Diseases of the Health Ministry, it was agreed upon the mechanism to monitor and report suspected monkeypox infections, as well as to administering tests and transferring samples to the ministry's central labs safely.

